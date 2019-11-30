Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Laos

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Bounnhang Vorachith.

Report informs that the letter reads:

"Dear Mister President,

"I congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Lao People's Democratic Republic – the Day of Republic.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and successes in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Lao people."