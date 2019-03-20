 Top

President Ilham Aliyev calls Nursultan Nazarbayev

On March 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called the leader of the people of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan. 

