​Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's political interests coincide with Turkey's

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Both Azerbaijan and the Turkish public saw how close we are to each other. I think that there are no other countries in the world which are so close to each other. We have common history, common culture, language and ethnic origin" . Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu.

He also said that today Azerbaijan and Turkey closely cooperate with each other as two independent states: "Turkey was the first country to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. From that day to this day our relations have developed rapidly and thoroughly. We always support each other at all time. This policy does not change. And this policy is based not only on justice, but also on our historical past. We want the future generations to conserve the high level of these relations. There are all opportunities for that. Because our political interests coincide. We want to get peace and tranquility in the region, with no conflicts, so all countries and peoples could live peacefully. No one should interfere internal affairs of anyone. And the policy of the Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation plays a stabilizing role in the region. Because stability in the region, unfortunately, is deteriorating. The new threats and risks occur. We all should be ready for these challenges. Of course, the stronger Turkey is, the stronger Azerbaijan will be. We always support each other in all international organizations. "