    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia Forum will contribute to development of strategic relations

    Both countries have strong economic potential and experience of working together

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-Russia Forum will contribute to the development of strategic relations.

    Report informs, the message of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev read out by the Presidential Assistant Ali Hasanov at the 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum says.

    The letter reads that the forum will affect the areas of interest in the two countries. It was also noted that the forum creates a constructive initiative for strengthening bilateral ties.

    "Both countries have strong economic potential and the experience of working together despite the global recession in the world, I hope that the forum will create conditions for constructive discussions, and will contribute to our country", the message says.

