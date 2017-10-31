Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held one-on-one meeting

© President.az

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a one-on-one meeting.

Report informs, the presidents hailed successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in all areas. They noted the importance of the sixth session of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in terms of defining prospects of bilateral ties and deepening relations. They underlined the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and described it as a global project.

The presidents also discussed issues of mutual interest.