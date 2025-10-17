Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), according to Report.

The message reads:

"Dear event participants,

I cordially greet you at the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), dedicated to the theme "From National Diversity to Global Solidarity: The Role of Culture in the New World Order."

The Asian continent, with its rich cultural heritage, historical diversity, and dynamic development potential, possesses broad opportunities to advance global transformation processes. The political parties representing the peoples of this region play a significant role not only in preserving national cultural values but also in promoting international cooperation, mutual respect, and inter-civilizational understanding.

The ICAPP Asian Cultural Council serves as an important platform for highlighting the continent's potential for intercultural dialogue. The central theme of this meeting aligns with humanity's most pressing priorities, contributing to the establishment of a new global order based on humanist and inclusive principles.

Azerbaijan has historically been a unique space where various civilizations have converged, and cultures, religions, and traditions have formed through mutual influence. In our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional country, the peaceful coexistence of representatives of all religions and ethnic groups, grounded in mutual respect, trust, and harmony, has played an important role in socio-political development. The preservation of multiculturalism and traditions of tolerance is an integral part of the social-cultural foundations of Azerbaijani society and constitutes one of the main directions of state policy.

At the same time, Azerbaijan promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage and consistently advances a number of initiatives within the framework of inter-civilizational dialogue. The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, traditionally hosted by Azerbaijan, has evolved into a key platform supporting international initiatives aimed at promoting peace through culture.

In the modern era, humanity is undergoing a profound transformation, with the existing global order being tested by multifaceted challenges such as armed conflicts, ecological crises, and socio-economic inequalities. In this context, culture serves as an invaluable factor that unites people and societies around universal human values and promotes social integration. Alongside the preservation of national traditions, openness to dialogue and mutual understanding shapes the collective formation of a shared future in contemporary international relations. Thus, culture emerges as a vital tool contributing to global stability.

Last November, Azerbaijan"s hosting of the prestigious COP29 international conference reaffirmed our country"s role as a hub for global dialogue, cooperation, and consensus. Just as combating climate change demands collective human effort, preserving international peace, cultural mutual understanding, and global solidarity requires an equally significant collective commitment. Both challenges compel nations to take action based on the principles of global responsibility and collective obligation.

I am confident that the 4th meeting of the Council, held in our country, will further strengthen the traditions of dialogue among peoples in Asia and beyond, while providing a fresh impetus to global cultural integration.

I believe that the discussions held and decisions adopted at this meeting will enrich global dialogue, convey a message of solidarity and unity to the international community, and further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation among our peoples and countries.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish the event every success."