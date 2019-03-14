Igor Dodon invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Moldova

Moldovan President Igor Dodon invited President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to visit Chisinau.

"We met with the President of Azerbaijan. We enjoy very good diplomatic and economic relations, many documents have been signed. At the international level, there is also a strong cooperation between our countries.

"I also invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Moldova. I hope this visit will take place by the end of the year, when we will be able to launch a social facility in Gagauzia, the construction of which was financed by Azerbaijan," Dodon said.

The President of Moldova noted that there are many interesting projects on which the two countries can work in the future, in particular, in energy and trade.