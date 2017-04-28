Hungary donated EUR 100,000 to Azerbaijan for clearance of unexploded ordnance at Jeyranchel

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Based on the decision of the Government of Hungary, donation of EUR 100 000 was made to the Partnership for Peace Trust Fund Project for the clearance of unexploded ordnance at Jeyranchel, Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the Hungarian Embassy, donation was accredited on the account of NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

On the meeting of the Partnership and Cooperative Security Committee in the NATO Headquarters, Turkey as the lead nation for the 3rd phase of the Jeyranchel Project and Azerbaijan as the beneficiary country expressed their gratitude to the Government of Hungary.

Notably, Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan currently operates as the NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan.