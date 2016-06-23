 Top
    Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade to visit Azerbaijan

    A large delegation of Hungarian businessmen will also arrive in Baku

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Siarto will visit Azerbaijan next week.

    Report was told in the Embassy of Hungary to Azerbaijan, the minister will participate in the work of Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which will be held in Baku on June 28.

    Together with the minister, a large delegation of Hungarian businessmen will arrive in Baku.

    Notably, co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side is Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

