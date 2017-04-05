Hikmet Hajiyev: Many opportunities in trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan committed to lay strong foundation to bolster its overall bilateral and multilateral relations with Ethiopia.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told in his interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

According to H.Hajiyev, Azerbaijan and Ethiopia have similar culture and civilization.

"Ethiopia is one of the oldest birthplace of human civilization, art and development which made it akin with Azerbaijan", the diplomat said.

The official said that Azerbaijan has a strong will to have an increased experience sharing. For instance, Azerbaijan is keen on drawing best practices of Ethiopia in the areas of tourism, agriculture, mining industry and the like.

"We believe that there are ample opportunities in trade and economic relations between the two countries. That is why we both are interested in organizing joint business forums in tourism, energy and mining", he added.

The spokesperson told that the decision to open Azerbaijani Embassy to Ethiopia in 2015 is related to the strategic location of Ethiopia and its amicable, and irreplaceable roles in Africa and the world.