    Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan and Russia hold intensive contacts on information issues

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ / There is a joint action plan between Azerbaijan and Russia on work in the information sphere.

    Report informs, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

    He noted that they discussed further steps to intensify such contacts at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Maria Zakharova.

    "We discussed cooperation in the field of interaction with the media, social networks, as well as digital diplomacy. Our meetings are already intensive, and we agreed that we will make every effort to continue cooperation at such a constructive level," Hajiyev said.

