Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia’s participation in the negotiation process is only an imitation and misleads international community

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian authorities’ statement that “Nagorno-Karabakh is an inseparable part of Armenia” is another proof of occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the legal and political responsibility of Armenia, and its true face, Report informs, Hikmet Hajiyev, the head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.

He made the remarks on September 27 commenting on the mentioned statement made by the Armenian authorities.

“At the time when negotiations are underway at the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York with a mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, such an irresponsible statement by Armenian authorities with regard to violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and annexation of its territories is a clear evidence of syndrome of impunity, arbitrariness and disrespect for international law, the UN Charter, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the negotiation process and the international community,” said Hajiyev.

“This statement clearly implies international legal and political responsibility,” he stressed.

Hajiyev also noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared and proved, on the basis of undeniable evidence, that Armenia’s participation in the negotiation process is only an imitation and misleads the international community.

He further said Yerevan’s purpose is to preserve the current status quo, which is based on annexation and occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan.

“Armenia’s criminal and military dictatorship regime continues to derange the settlement negotiation process, carrying out illegal activities in the occupied territories, violating ceasefire on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and on the line of contact, as well as conducting provocative acts by shelling Azerbaijan’s civilian population,” he further noted.

He added that at the same time, the military junta regime in Armenia, having faced nationwide discontent, political, economic and financial crises, intends to divert attention from domestic problems and to keep the country’s public in fear by means of aggravating the situation on the frontline.

“Unfortunately, the recent statements on the conflict, made from a stance of double standards, doesn’t make a difference between an occupier country and a country under occupation, and it has no specificity, it doesn’t reflect the conflict’s true root, doesn’t give any international legal assessment to the adventurist and irresponsible policy of the Armenian authorities and is only symptomatic in nature,” said Hajiyev.

He noted that Azerbaijan will never accept the occupation of its territories.

“The conflict must be settled only within internationally recognized borders, based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev emphasized.

He added that otherwise, Armenia is to bear all the responsibility for the results of the steps that Azerbaijan will have to take to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.