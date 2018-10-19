Hikmat Hajiyev: STAR project proves fraternity and strategic relations between two countries

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy head of the foreign relations department at Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev gave interview to TRT World channel.

Report informs that Hajiyev spoke about STAR Oil Refinery to be launched with the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan and noted that this project was founded by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Saying that this project proves Azerbaijan’s confidence in Turkey’s economy and fraternity and strategic relations between two countries, Hajiyev also noted that Azerbaijan has invested $20 billion in Turkey.

Noting that the energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey has started with Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Hikmat Hajiyev said that development of the petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan and the projects implemented in Turkey allowed Azerbaijan’s hydrocarbon exports to reach the Mediterranean Sea basin not only with raw materials, but also with finished products.

He also spoke about the TANAP/TAP, jointly carried out by Azerbaijan, Turkey and other partners. According to him, these projects will significantly contribute to the energy security of Turkey and European countries. Hajiyev said Azerbaijan creates new samples of regional cooperation through such projects and contributes to peace, prosperity and stability in the region. According to him, Azerbaijan is a reliable and goodwill partner and supports such partnership.