Hikmat Hajiyev: Metsamor NPP built on technologies of Chernobyl NPP poses danger

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "On the International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day, we reaffirm our solidarity with the Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.”

Report informs, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affars (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He noted that more than 7,000 people from Azerbaijan took part in eliminating the consequences of this disaster.

"We would also like to draw the attention of the international community to the dangers posed by the Metsamor nuclear power station located on the territory of Armenia, which was built in 1976 on the basis of the technology used at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP)," H. Hajiyev said.