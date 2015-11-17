Hikmat Hajiyev: "Armenia perhaps only country in the world which is proud of "terrorism traditions"

"Today, the most brutal and bloody terrorist acts in France, which is suffering from terrorism, have been committed by ASALA"

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia perhaps is the only country in the world, which is proud of its "terrorism traditions".

Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in response to question of Report News Agency.

Commenting on the statement of Shavarsh Kocharyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia regarding Azerbaijan, Hajiyev stated that due to their historical past and the "modus operandi", the Armenian terrorism had become a special field of research of terrorism at the international level, "WE would recommend to the Armenian officials, including the biologist diplomat Shavarsh Kocharyan to see and get familiar with the reports and surveys of the US Central Intelligence Agency and State Department about the Armenian terrorism. Since the nineteenth century, the armed forces of Dashnak and Hnchak movements, made shelter to Armenian terrorists and weaponry stocks by confiscating the Armenian churches in Tsar Russia, the decision dated June 12, 1903, during World War I in eastern Anatolia and massacres committed by Armenians in March of 1918, are the most vivid examples of their terrorism."

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's official stressed that the new wave of the Armenian terrorism ASALA spread in 70s and its sub-groups such as Orly Group, Gegaron, Armenian Union, Young Armenian union, Team of June 9, Conspiracy squadron, Apostle, The Swedish group and their terrorist attacks in the Middle East, Europe and North America are remembered by the bloody acts they had committed.

Hajiyev noted that Today, the most brutal and bloody terrorist acts in France, which is suffering from terrorism, have been committed by ASALA: The bloody terrorist attack in the Orly airport in France on July 15, 1983 is a clear evidence."

He said that since the late 80s, as part of the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Armenian terrorist organizations and the special services of Armenia committed a series, over 32 acts of terrorism in Azerbaijan's transport system and other public facilities, thousands of innocent people had become a victim of the attacks: "The terrorist acts committed by the Armenian special services have been proven to be fully operational in the ways of the investigation."

On February 26, 1992 with the participation of ASALA Aramo and Arabo organizations committed Khojali tragedy, they killed innocent people. This act is the most extreme example of the Armenian state-level policy of terrorism.

Currently, ASALA terrorist organization and its sub-elements have fully integrated into the content of the special services of Armenia.

On March 19 and July 3, 1994, terrorist attacks in Baku Metro committed by the special services of Armenia and the Armenian terrorism in the world, laid the foundation for metro transport terrorism. After 10 years, based on the traditions of the Armenian special service bodies, terrorist attacks committed in Madrid and London subway.

Armenia perhaps is the only country in the world which is proud of "terrorism traditions. The war criminal General Dro and ASALA's member Monte Melkonyan and solid examples of this, as they were declared the national heroes, and in Yerevan a lot of monuments were erected in their honor. Activities of these Armenian terrorists as "national heroes" are studied in middle and high schools.

Today, the Republic of Azerbaijan still faces the threat of Armenian terrorism at the state level, Azerbaijan's fight against international terrorism is adequately appreciated by the international community."