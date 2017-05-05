 Top
    UNAOC High Representative: Intercultural dialogue an important tool for conflict prevention

    'Events like World Forum for Intercultural Dialogue are important for building understanding and tolerance'
    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Intercultural dialogue is an important tool for conflict prevention.

    Report informs, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser said at the opening of the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    He noted that political leaders play an important role in combating xenophobia and intolerance, extremism.

    Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser stressed the importance of holding events like the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan to create understanding, tolerance and diversification in the world.

    The UNAOC High Representative expressed confidence that today's forum will bring many fruitful ideas in this regard. 

