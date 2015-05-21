Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sends letter to Azerbaijani President

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland sent a letter of congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day- on May 28,

Report informs, the letter says:

"Dear Mr. President,

It's a great pleasure for me to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on the occasion of the national holiday- the Republic Day. I would like to wish You and the people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity."