    Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sends letter to Azerbaijani President

    It's a great pleasure for me to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on occasion of the Republic Day

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland sent a letter of congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day- on May 28, 

    Report informs, the letter says:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    It's a great pleasure for me to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on the occasion of the national holiday- the Republic Day. I would like to wish You and the people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity."

