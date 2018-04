Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Court (SC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramiz Rzayev has met with Chairman and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhou Qiang in Beijing, Report informs citing the Chinese media.

During the meeting on March 17, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Supreme People's Court of China and Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.