Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a meeting of heads of special services of the CIS countries on September 28.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said.

The Executive Secretary did not specify what will be the agenda of the meeting.

Following this, Lebedev said, heads of migration bodies of CIS countries will meet in Baku on October 12.