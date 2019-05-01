Heads of diplomatic missions visit Azerbaijan's Gazakh - UPDATED

Heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and their spouses have visited Gazakh.

Report's western center informs that the diplomats got familiar with Damjili cave, visited the Gazakh cement plant, Martyrs' Alley, Gazakh Teachers Seminary, Historical mosque Juma, Saloghlu furniture factory, as well as the Literature Museum and Historical Ethnography Museum.

Heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and their spouses have embarked on a familiarization tour to Gazakh and Tovuz regions, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was organized by the Foreign Ministry. The aim of the visit is to familiarize with the development of the regions in our country and, in this regard, the social and economic projects conducted in the regions, as well as the development of tourism.

The diplomats will familiarize with the Damjili cave in Gazakh region, Gazakh Cement Plant, Alley of Martyrs, Gazakh Teachers Seminary and Historical Juma Mosque, Saloghlu furniture factory, as well as Literature Museum and Historical Ethnography Museum.

Moreover, the diplomats will get acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Culture and Recreation Park in Tovuz district, the ancient Goytapa settlement and Tovuz- Baltiya LTD cognac club.

The visit will end on May 1.