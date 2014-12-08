 Top
    Head office of Council of Europe: notable successes achieved in election system in Azerbaijan

    Dragan Filipovic: First of all I wish for democratic elections

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Action plan for 2014-2016 years between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe will be implemented. The Action Plan also reflected issues of compliance with international standards of electoral law, settlement of disputes in accordance with the electoral law and international standards.First of all, I wish democratic elections".

    Report informs it was said by the head of the Baku office of the Council of Europe in Azerbaijan Dragan Filipovic at the information session for the Chief Executive and the chairmen of district election commissions on "Powers and duties of local executive authorities and district election commissions in the electoral process" organised in Baku with the organizational support of the Presidential Administration, the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Council of Europe Office in Baku. 

     Dragan Filipovic noted the activity of  Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, whose recommendations are listened attentively: "The Venice Commission sets standards and makes recommendations. In 2008, this commission submitted its recommendations on changes and amendments to the Electoral Code. The system of elections in Azerbaijan has achieved notable successes, however, this area should always be improved".

