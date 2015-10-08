Head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization is in Baku

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the purpose of visit of Hakan Fidan to Azerbaijan is to attend the 18th session of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic-speaking countries

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the participants of the Conference, as well the head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization on October 8.

Hakan Fidan delivered a speech at the reception.