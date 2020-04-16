Head of the EU Delegation: Thank you Azerbaijan!

The delegation of the European Union in Azerbaijan thanked Azerbaijan for the support provided during the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report informs, Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said

“The EU Flag on Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku is a reflection of the bonds of solidarity and partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan. Stronger together! Sag ol, Azerbaijan (Thank you Azerbaijan!).”

Notably, earlier, a video projection of the European Union flag was posted on the facade of the Heydar Aliyev Center building to support the countries of the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The flags of China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, the UK, USA, and Georgia have been demonstrated so far in solidarity.