    Head of the CIS Executive Committee: Results of referendum reflect the will of Azerbaijani people

    The Azerbaijani people support Constitutional changes put to a vote

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Results of the referendum on amendments to Azerbaijani Constitution, providing for extension of the presidential term, reflect the real will of the Azerbaijani people.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev told reporters in Minsk.

    "It seems to me that the results of the referendum, a large number of supporters of questions put to a vote confirm that the Azerbaijani people supported these amendments," said S. Lebedev.

    He recalled that the mission of observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly has worked for the referendum in Azerbaijan.

    "The observers say that they recognized the referendum as legitimate, transparent, democratic popular vote, reflecting the will of the Azerbaijani people", said the Head of the CIS Executive Committee.

