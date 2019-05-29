Head of State Duma Committee: I will definitely attend the Europa League final

Baku is a completely safe city for the UEFA Europa League final, head of Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told the Russian Bureau of Report.

Speaking about the upcoming Europa League final, the deputy noted that he himself flies to Baku and will definitely attend the game.

“I am asked a lot of questions about security and I always answer that I fly there myself. Alas, sport is often politicized. But I know that this is a safe city, this is a city for life. Today it is one of the most beautiful and flourishing cities. I do not know any other similarly beautiful seaside boulevard in Europe or the world. I enjoy walking there alone and I feel safe there,” said Kalashnikov.