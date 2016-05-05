Head of Republic of Dagestan to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Republic of Dagestan Ramazan Abdullatipov plans to visit Azerbaijan next week.

Report informs citing the informed sources, during the visit head of Dagestan will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials, in which strengthening of bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

On May 12 R. Abdulatipov will take part in opening of the Days of Culture of Dagestan in Baku and hold a meeting with compatriots living in Azerbaijan.