© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Sarhan Aktoprak, head of the Azerbaijan office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is completing his mission in the country.

According to Report, he made the due statement at a conference on EU Anti-trafficking day.

The diplomat noted that he will complete his activity as the head of the representative office in Baku in the second half of November.