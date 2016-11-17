Ramiz Mehdiyev attends session of secretaries of CIS security councils

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ An annual gathering of secretaries of security councils of the CIS member countries has been held in Moscow.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's delegation at the event included head of the Presidential Administration, Security Council Secretary Ramiz Mehdiyev, deputy head of the Administration, head of the Foreign Relations Department Novruz Mammadov, and head of the Administration`s Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies Fuad Alasgarov.

The agenda of the session included a wide range of issues on provision of security in CIS.

Novruz Mammadov said the session discussed what has been done since the previous gathering.

According to him, Ramiz Mehdiyev addressed the session and expressed Azerbaijan`s readiness to tackle all challenges and threats.