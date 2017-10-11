Head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE: We subjected to pressure in 16 years of our membership

Strasbourg. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, we have been subjected to pressure during 16 years of membership in the Council of Europe".

French Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Samad Seyidov, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties said during discussion of the report "The functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan" in the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He noted that positive facts along with the criticisms in the report are good indicators and allow a dialogue: "Sometimes we disagree with these criticisms. But Azerbaijan is always ready to listen to impartial and constructive criticisms. I would like to underline once more that Azerbaijan is ready for corporation in a dialogue format ".

S. Seyidov stated that despite the pressures, Azerbaijan has taken quite important steps in the development of democracy as well as in all spheres: "Today, we want cessation of activity of the people, who serve other interests within the Council of Europe".