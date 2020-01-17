Hafiz Pashayev: "January 20 tragedy played a major role in restoration of Azerbaijan's independence"

"The January 20 tragedy played a major role in the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence," ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy at ADA University.

"It was important to convey the truth about the independence movement of Azerbaijan to Americans. They are deeply involved in this subject. Americans were mostly not informed about Azerbaijan until the 1990s. There was also misinformation about what happened during that time," Pashayev said.