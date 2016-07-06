GUAM heads of governments to discuss creation of free trade zone in Kiev

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman has met with GUAM Secretary General Altay Afandiyev and member states ambassadors.

Report was told in the press service of Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, PM stressed that GUAM countries have a great potential for both multilateral cooperation and development of bilateral relations.

According to him, special attention should be paid to use of transport and transit potential.

V.Groysman took the initiative to organize meeting of the GUAM member states' heads of governments in Kiev in autumn this year: 'Implementation of a free trade zone, deepening of economic cooperation and possibility of establishment of mutual business authorities should be in the focus of attention'.

The parties also discussed topical issues of the countries' bilateral cooperation as well as increase of trade turnover and realization of joint infrastructure projects.

Notably, charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan in Ukraine Nazim Aliyev attended the meeting.