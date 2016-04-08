GUAM countries to sign a joint action plan for 2016

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Infrastructure Deputy Minister for European Integration of Ukraine Oksana Reiter has met with Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) Altay Efendiyev.

Report informs citing the press service of GUAM, the main topic of the meeting was to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation among GUAM member states in 2016.

Mr. Efendiyev informed Oksana Reiter on their plans to hold a series of activities in the transport sector under the auspices of the organization, in particular, to hold the first summit in 2008 at the highest level.

Special attention was paid to the existing infrastructure projects, which bring GUAM countries together. First of all, it's a train from New Silk Way. According to Oksana Reiter, it is of economic and political interest of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed that infrastructure cooperation within GUAM will be allocated in a separate section of International Transport Week, which will take place in Odessa from 31 May to 3 June. During the event it is planned to sign a joint action plan of the GUAM member-countries for 2016.