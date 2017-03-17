Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan summoned to Foreign Ministry

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Dimitrios Tsoungas was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Report informs, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told media regarding visit of a person named Karen Mirzoyan to Greece, who introduced himself as a representative of the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

According to him, Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dimitrios Tsoungas was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in this regard and delivered Azerbaijan's grievances and concerns on this issue.

H.Hajiyev said that Greek Ambassador Dimitrios Tsoungas stated that Greece supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and that will deliver Azerbaijan's grievances and concerns on the issue to his country: "The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the Azerbaijani Embassy in Greece that this is of "personal journey" nature and no government official held a meeting with the person named K.Mirzoyan.

In addition to serving to the promotion of aggressive separatism and the so-called regime established as a result of aggression and occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan, such visits damage resolution of the conflict through negotiations with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and aggravate situation in the region".