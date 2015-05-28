Governor of California congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Governor of California Jerry Brown has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani community in California on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular democracy in the Muslim world, Report was said by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

In his letter sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Governor Brown notes that Azerbaijan has “a storied history of trade, commerce, religion, and community” and “the Azerbaijani people in California and throughout the globe take pride in their culture and heritage.” “Republic Day is a time to celebrate and link to your ancestral homeland. Today’s celebration honors and preserves traditions that have contributed to California’s culture and vitality,” the Governor writes. Jerry Brown finishes his congratulatory message by wishing on behalf of the State of California “the people of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijani descent a very happy Republic Day.”

Jerry Brown has been Governor of California since 2011. He previously served as California’s 34th Governor from 1975 to 1983.