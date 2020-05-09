MFA: Glorification of fascist criminals is becoming the norm for official Yerevan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6d7a781b6c52f003a2160a952d25696c/381005ab-8781-43e1-b444-90cbcbd70d6e_292.jpg

"Azerbaijan strongly condemns attempts to distort the truth about the Great Patriotic War, justify fascism, and glorify fascist criminals. "We are seriously concerned about the glorification of the Nazi movement and its minions in our region in any form, including the installation of monuments. We regret to note that the glorification of fascist criminals is becoming the norm for official Yerevan," Report says, citing the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War.

Similar tendencies in Armenia, which continues to keep one-fifth of the territory of Azerbaijan under occupation, thereby flagrantly violating the norms and principles of international law, violating the fundamental rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis and committing crimes against humanity, such as the Khojaly massacre - clearly demonstrate the aggressive nature of this country and its leadership. However, as the inglorious experience of Nazism has shown, the result of these trends is nothing more than self-destruction.

Azerbaijan has always supported the resolution of the UN General Assembly "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance", and we believe that our joint efforts can play an important role in overcoming these alarming trends.