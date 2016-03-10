Global Baku Forum focuses on important issues - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The 4th Global Baku Forum entitled "Towards a Multipolar World" has today kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Director of the Library of Alexandria Ismail Serageldin declared the forum open.

The head of state addressed the ceremony.

The event heard speeches from Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev, Albanian President Bujar Nishani and Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Irfan Siddiq then read out British Prime Minister David Cameron's message to the forum participants.

The ceremony also featured video addresses by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.

Former Latvian President, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga then made a speech.

Then official photographs were taken.

The fourth Global Baku Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in partnership with the Interaction Council, the Club of Madrid, Library of Alexandria, the Club of Rome and World Academy of Science and Culture.

Over 300 delegates from 53 countries attend the forum.

The two-day forum will focus on topical issues such as the role of interreligious dialogue in conflict prevention, migration, multiculturalism and integration, global security. The forum's agenda also includes prospects for energy and global management issues.