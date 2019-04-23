Chief of German MFA department for cooperation with South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

Ambassador Michael Siebert, head of the department of the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs for cooperation with countries of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, is to visit Azerbaijan in May, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said at a press conference.

According to Kindsgrab, the German Foreign Ministry official is scheduled to arrive in Baku on May 7.

He also noted that the delegation of the German parliament would also visit Baku in late May.

The ambassador stressed that the upcoming visits show that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany is developing.