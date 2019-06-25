German ambassador leaves Azerbaijan

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab has completed his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the diplomat has already left the country.

"I have to say goodbye to you. During the three years of my diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, I became closely acquainted with your beautiful country. People everywhere greeted me warmly, I felt love for my country. I was very pleased to bring our countries together through political and economic contacts, as well as through educational programs. Thank you for the sincerity shown to me! ", ambassador's farewell video message says.

Notably, Michael Kindsgrab was appointed German ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2016.