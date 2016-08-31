Georgian Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Georgian Prime Minister was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov and other officials.

Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, who leads a government delegation is on a one-day official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

"During the visit, Mr. Kvirikashvili will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as with Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade. Negotiations will be as a tete-a tete, and in a larger format", press service of the Georgian government administration stated.

The sides are expected to discuss energy and transport issues, as well as conflicts in the region.

Prime Minister of Georgia will lay flowers at the tomb of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and visit the Alley of Martyrs.

In Azerbaijan, the Georgian Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze, as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Giga Gigiadze.