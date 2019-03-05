Salome Zurabishvili: "Composition of commissions on delimitation of Georgian-Azerbaijani border should be renewed"

Tbilisi. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili believes that there is a need to renew the composition of the delimitation and demarcation committees on the border with Azerbaijan," Spokesperson for the Georgian President, Khatia Moistrapishvili said at a briefing today.

According to her, during the meeting in Baku, the presidents of Georgia and Azerbaijan discussed major projects that brought significant contribution to both countries and ensured energy stability in the region: “I mean the energy projects that Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey are implementing jointly. The presidents also discussed the future prospects. The Heads of State said that there is the potential for the implementation of joint projects in the field of transport, it is necessary to use it, and today stability reigns in the region and serious investments can be made."

Speaking about delimitation and demarcation of the Georgian-Azerbaijani borders Moistrapishvili said that the heads of state stressed the need for renewal and activation of the commissions from both sides: “This is necessary for the exact determination of the entire border. The President of Georgia believes that this is possible due to existing friendly relations between the two countries."