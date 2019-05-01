Georgian president issues statement on determining border with Azerbaijan

"There is a need to resolve the border issue with Azerbaijan timely" Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Zourabichvili spoke to the Georgian division of Voice of America.

According to her, Georgia has its vision of this issue: "However, I will not disclose the details. There was a border that was considered as administrative border near the end of the Soviet Union based on the maps of 1938. No new maps have been compiled since that time. If we reckon with legal principles, it’s a usual decision. We can reach agreement on this issue later. Usually, the position is not radical in the end, however it is our initial position and is known for our friends. "

Zourabichvili also clarified issue on Keshikchidagh monastery complex: "It is not right to say that something new happened. I visited the temple before. I'm surprised by the statements of those who claim that they are patriots, my visit to the monastery complex is part of a certain provocation. Should the president not visit anywhere in the country? I'm very surprised with some reactions."