Georgian Parliament Speaker announces issues to be discussed in Azerbaijan

Georgian parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze has commented on issues to be discussed during the visit to Azerbaijan on the third week of June.

According to Report's local bureau, the speaker told reporters that Azerbaijan is a friendly country and strategic partner to Georgia.

He said that the border issue between the two countries will be resolved through negotiations: "The Keshish Dagh Temple Complex, the prospects for comprehensive bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation will be discussed as part of the official visit to Azerbaijan."