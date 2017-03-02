Georgian journalist apologizes to Azerbaijani people

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian citizen, reporter of Imedi television channel Gurami Rogava asked to remove his name from the list of foreign citizens illegally traveled to occupied territories of Azerbaijan Republic in his letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Report was informed in the ministry, a citizen of Georgia, reporter of “TV Imedi” channel Gurami Rogava addressed an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for removal of his name from the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

G.Rogava reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations.

G.Rogava noted that his visit to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia was not intentional and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He stressed that the visit should not give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, G.Rogava mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which is nothing other than the result of occupation and aggression.

Meanwhile, G.Rogava expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeal by G.Rogava was considered and removal of his name from the list was decided.