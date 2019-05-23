Georgian FM urges to avoid emotional speeches on Keshikchidagh

"Once again, I urge everyone to avoid emotional speeches on Keshikchidagh," Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told reporters.

Report's local bureau informs that, according to him, he was not informed that the Azerbaijani side involved technique to the complex.

The Foreign Minister said he received information from the press: "As you know, the first meeting of the Delimitation Commission in Baku is being held. All information will be checked within the commission. All issues related to the sensitive topic are being reviewed by the commission."

Notably, some Georgian media outlets spread unbiased information that the Azerbaijani side involved technique near the Keshikchidagh monastery complex.