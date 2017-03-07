Georgi Mgebrishvili: Georgian and Azerbaijani interior ministries efficiently cooperate

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi plays host to the 6th Women in Policing International Conference.

Report’s Georgian bureau informs, participation of women police officers in efficient organization of work of interior ministry, as well as ensuring stability and security in the society, straggling against international terrorism, illicit arms and drugs trafficking and other issues are discussed at the conference to last until March 10.

It was noted that the role of women in the society goes far beyond being a mother. Women make significant contributions to social and political and cultural life of the society.

Georgian minister of internal affairs Georgi Mgebrishvili told in his interview to reporters that many Azerbaijani women have been employed in Georgian police forces: “They struggle shoulder to shoulder with Georgian colleagues for ensuring stability and security in our country. I want to use opportunity to congratulate Azerbaijani women police officers as well as all women on the occasion of March 8 International Women Day and wish them success in personal and professional life”.

The minister also commented on relations between internal ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia: “We efficiently cooperate with our Azerbaijani colleagues. We enjoy high level ties. As you know, crime doesn’t have borders and criminals don’t have nationality. That’s why we closely cooperate with our Azerbaijani colleagues and everybody sees positive results of this”.

Underlining absence of any problem between Azerbaijan and Georgia in terms of delimitation and demarcation of borders, minister added that existing minor problems will be solved through discussions.