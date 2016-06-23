Geneva will host next round of talks on Azerbaijan's WTO membership

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ From 19 to 23 July, Geneva will host another round of negotiations on Azerbaijan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev told reporters.

"There will be a meeting of the working group on Azerbaijan, will be held multilateral negotiations on domestic support to agriculture, and possibly three, or maybe more talks with members of the organization. We already have offers from Russia, Saudi Arabia and Norway. It is possible, there will be more countries who express willingness to negotiate", he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan will become a WTO member, and this is only a matter of time before it happens.