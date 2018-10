Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ French Secretary of State for European Affairs Harlem Désir will arrive in Azerbaijan on April 26.

Report was told in the French Embassy to Azerbaijan, Harlem Désir will participate at the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, which will be held in Baku on April 25-27.

Also during the visit, bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani officials are expected.