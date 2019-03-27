French portal highlights First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s visit to France

The French https://luxus-plus.com portal has published an article highlighting Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s recent visit to France, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Headlined “France-Azerbaijan: a long-term economic cooperation”, the article points out the discussion of the partnership issues between the two countries as part of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s visit to France.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical position, the article describes Azerbaijan as a key regional hub, and says that the country is keen to strengthen its economy.

Azerbaijan’s achievements were also underlined in the article.

The article draws the readers’ attention to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s visit to France and her meetings with the country’s officials, saying that the development of economic relations between the two countries were discussed during the meetings. The article describes Azerbaijan as a key economic partner for France in the Caucasus region.