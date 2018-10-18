French MPs to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ French parliamentarians are to visit Azerbaijan next week.

Report's Western European bureau informs that the delegation includes André Villiers, Jean-Luc Reitzer and other parliamentarians who are to take part in the Sixth Humanitarian Forum due in Baku.

Member of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the French Parliament André Villiers told Report that the visit of the French MPs will create conditions for the further strengthening of bilateral relations developing at a high level between the two countries.

Notably, the Sixth Baku International Humanitarian Forum is due to be held on October 25-26.