 Top
    Close photo mode

    French Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Paris. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Azerbaijan at the end of May.

    Western European Bureau of Report News Agency was told head of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group of France's National Assembly Pierre Alain Rafan.

    According to him, French Foreign Minister will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials during the visit: "The meetings will focus on further development of relations between the two countries, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi