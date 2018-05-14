French Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Paris. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Azerbaijan at the end of May.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency was told head of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group of France's National Assembly Pierre Alain Rafan.

According to him, French Foreign Minister will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials during the visit: "The meetings will focus on further development of relations between the two countries, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".